Zomato User Who Refused 'Non-Hindu' Rider Also Made Sexist Comment on Taslima Nasreen's Photo

The uproar created by Amit Shukla, the disputatious Zomato customer slammed for bigotry after he refused to accept an order delivered by a "non-Hindu" valet set social media on fire for over three days. And now, to add to controversy, it has been revealed that Shukla is not just bigoted, but also sexist.

Screenshots of Shukla posting sexist comments on an image of Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen went viral on social media after a popular Twitter account shared it on Wednesday. The latter, who goes by the name of 'Gabbbar' on Twitter, wrote, "People are tweeting #IStandWithAmit Who is Amit? This guy" while sharing the screenshot.

Shukla's sexist comment dated back to 2013 when Nasreen had shared a throwback image of her as a student at the Harvard Kennedy School. Below the photo was the following comment: "@Taslimanasreen well I will say you have great b***s. hope you like my comment".

After the screenshot went viral, Nasreen herself shared the image on the micro-blogging site and asked, "Is it the man who cancelled Zomato order for being assigned a non-Hindu delivery boy?" Nasreen wrote. She further wondered if the comment on Nasreen's photo was because Shukla has "no respect for women", or whether he disrespected her because she was "non-Hindu".

Is it the man who cancelled Zomato order for being assigned a non-Hindu delivery boy? He has no respect for women? Or he showed his disrespect to me because i am a non-Hindu? pic.twitter.com/PS8tBICGU4 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 2, 2019

On Wednesday, Shukla, took to Twitter and said he had cancelled his Zomato order as they had “allocated a non-Hindu rider”.

However, Zomato took a stand against the post and said that food doesn’t have a religion. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also chimed in, saying, “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

Following widespread outrage against Shukla, Madhya Pradesh police have decided to initiate ‘preventive action’ against the Jabalpur man who cancelled his Zomato order citing the religion of the delivery executive. The police have sought a written undertaking from the man that he would not spread religious hatred.

Nasreen too was recently on the receiving end of brickbats, recently, after she tweeted about a "peaceful" way to commit suicide. Coming shortly after the alleged suicide of CCD founder VG Siddhartha, the comment elicited much outrage.

