Zomato vs Swiggy: Netizens Fascinated by Food Delivery Platforms' Updates on New Year Eve

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy smashed records on New Year Eve by clocking over 7,000 orders and 9,000 orders per minute respectively. The live updates about the orders by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety provided fascinating inputs about how they were handling the high volume. Netizens followed the two accounts closely and reacted to the mind-boggling number of orders with memes, queries and gratitude to the food delivery executives. Both platforms clocked over 2 million orders each, compared to the 1.3-1.5 million they usually clock in a day. Here are a few reactions to the phenomenal show by the two companies:

Zomato, Swiggy on #NewYear2022:

#Zomato & #Swiggy people today:

“Swiggy hit 7500 orders per minute. Zomato crossed the 7100 orders per minute milestone a while ago. Both record highs for the food delivery platforms. NYE party has moved home, just like last year #NewYear2022 #NewYearsEve

Swiggy hit 7500 orders per minuteZomato crossed the 7100 orders per minute milestone a while ago. Both record highs for the food delivery platforms. NYE party has moved home, just like last year #NewYear2022 #NewYearsEve— Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) December 31, 2021

#Zomato and #swiggy guys today:

“#Swiggy crossed 9000 orders per minute & #Zomato crossed 7000 orders per minute on new year’s eve

Totally insane how they operate with such high volumes

- delivery executives

- marketing team

- support team

- infra team

- founders

They should really launch a case study."

#Swiggy crossed 9000 orders per minute & #Zomato crossed 7000 orders per minute on new year's eveTotally insane how they operate with such high volumes - delivery executives- marketing team- support team- infra team- founders They should really launch a case study 🔥 — Pritesh Pawar (@priteshopawar) December 31, 2021

“Zomato and swiggy owner."

“Just an appreciation Tweet for Delivery Personals. From Delhi to Bangalore, riding under different weather conditions while handling heavy volumes. Also, Don’t forget to wish them #NewYear!"

Just an appreciation Tweet for Delivery Personals. From Delhi to Bangalore, riding under different weather conditions while handling heavy volumes. Also, Don’t forget to wish them #NewYear! ❤️🚀#Swiggy #Zomato #HappyNewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/g3NsJTSBF9 — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) December 31, 2021

“You guys are ordering from @swiggy_in & @zomato. I’m ordering as well as observing their data."

You guys are ordering from @swiggy_in & @zomato. I'm ordering as well as observing their data. pic.twitter.com/AlesuuRQKp— Ayushhhhh (@Ayushishm) December 31, 2021

Swiggy & Zomato Taking orders today:

Swiggy & Zomato Taking orders today pic.twitter.com/hLRQ7K1acR— Manan Dave (@davemanan247) December 31, 2021

“It has been a significant year for both companies, with Zomato getting listed on the public markets and Swiggy doubling down on its grocery service Instamart, even as it is in talks with investors to raise funds at a valuation of $10 Billion," said a report in Firstpost.

