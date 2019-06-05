Zomato Wins Hearts on Internet for Asking Customers to Offer Water to Delivery Partners

Temperatures are soaring all over India. In the capital city, the past week saw temperatures rising as high as forty-seven degrees.

For most of us, we have the luxury to stay indoors if required. We can stay at home, and you probably have the privilege of working in an air-conditioned office which offers temporary respite from the scorching heat.

However, for a fraction of the population, such luxuries are a distant dream. Take for example the Swiggy and Zomato delivery guys who deliver food right at your doorstep. You probably never stopped to think, did you?

Maybe take a long, hard look at the delivery guy who rings your doorbell. You will notice how exhausted they look.

Now some might argue that this is part of their job and they were aware of the perils when they took on the responsibility. But the least you could do this summer is to show some kindness. As Zomato tweeted, you could simply offer a glass of water to the delivery guys when they come to deliver your food. Hey, it doesn't cost anything to be nice, does it?

Humans may be 70% water, but can definitely be 100% nice 😇 pic.twitter.com/GiFxq4zLBr — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) June 4, 2019

Zomato's heartfelt gesture won the appreciation of netizens all over. Some even had valuable suggestions:

Hi @ZomatoIN , @deepigoyal May be you can also provide a 1 litre Milton / Cello/ Borosil water bottle that keeps the water cold for 12 hours to every delivery person and they can get it refilled every 2-3 hours from customers 💡 — Batla (@Batla_G) June 4, 2019

@zomatocare @Zomato @ZomatoIN @deepigoyal definitely I asked them as they are too humans who delivered our food in the intense heat of over 50 degree. Also, I don't tip them but a meal arrange for them along with my order :) — Rashmi Rastogi (@RashmiRastogi12) June 4, 2019

While this is nice and all please ensure that a. Your workers are well paid and not overworked in this heat. b. Have cool water tanks in all your partner restaurants so they can easily get water from there. c. Maybe not deliver for some time (2-3) when the sun is at it's peak. — Pragya (@Pasrichapragya) June 5, 2019

I do that all the time and have asked everyone in my home to do the same. — Moti Ladki (@Moti_Ladki) June 4, 2019

This is basic humanity, guys. Maybe the next time you order food online, you can keep this in mind?