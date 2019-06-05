Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Zomato Wins Hearts on Internet for Asking Customers to Offer Water to Delivery Partners

The least you could do is offer the Zomato guys who deliver your food a glass of water in this scorching heat.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Zomato Wins Hearts on Internet for Asking Customers to Offer Water to Delivery Partners
The least you could do is offer the Zomato guys who deliver your food a glass of water in this scorching heat.
Loading...

Temperatures are soaring all over India. In the capital city, the past week saw temperatures rising as high as forty-seven degrees.

For most of us, we have the luxury to stay indoors if required. We can stay at home, and you probably have the privilege of working in an air-conditioned office which offers temporary respite from the scorching heat.

However, for a fraction of the population, such luxuries are a distant dream. Take for example the Swiggy and Zomato delivery guys who deliver food right at your doorstep. You probably never stopped to think, did you?

Maybe take a long, hard look at the delivery guy who rings your doorbell. You will notice how exhausted they look.

Now some might argue that this is part of their job and they were aware of the perils when they took on the responsibility. But the least you could do this summer is to show some kindness. As Zomato tweeted, you could simply offer a glass of water to the delivery guys when they come to deliver your food. Hey, it doesn't cost anything to be nice, does it?

Zomato's heartfelt gesture won the appreciation of netizens all over. Some even had valuable suggestions:

This is basic humanity, guys. Maybe the next time you order food online, you can keep this in mind?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram