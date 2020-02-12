Zomato's 'Favourite Breakfast' Puzzle is Reminding Desi Foodies of Poha, Bangladesh and AAP

After a BJP leader earlier enraged Poha lovers by associating it with being from Bangladesh, it seems food delivery app Zomato has found a way to reach enthusiasts of the dish with a delicious message that speaks more than meets the eye.

In a recent incident, Zomato found an eccentric way of 'guessing' people's 'favourite breakfast' through a crossword. A cross-word with a political-pun.

Taking to Twitter Zomato said, "First word you spot is your favourite breakfast."

Even if you wished so hard to spot your favourite name, Zomato made sure you have only two options, or maybe one, only?

first word you spot is your favourite breakfast pic.twitter.com/D9AgaBb5BG — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 11, 2020

What did you spot first? If you thought you were lucky to spot Poha first, well, you're lucky again and again! The Maharashtrian dish of 'flattened-rice' cooked with turmeric, onions, tomatoes, nuts and other ingredients is traditionally eaten in all over the nation. Not just that, Poha actually forms the staple breakfast for thousands of desi foodies.

The tweet was quick enough to garner a varied kind of reactions, with many hailing Zomato's 'sarcasm' or what 'it did there.'

Bangladeshi — Jawaharlal Nehru (@TheCruelCritic) February 11, 2020

Kailash Vijayvargiya wants to know your location 😂 — Mushabbir (@MushabbirMMA) February 11, 2020

BJP Bhakts: Bangladeshi! Poha khata hai? — Sonuverse (@sonuverse) February 11, 2020

The anti national food ♥️ — m (@obscurebloke) February 11, 2020

For a moment I thought that I was lucky to find Poha and then I realized it's Poha everywhere. Now I just explained the joke. Wow. — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) February 11, 2020

What's this Bangladeshi behavior? — Sam 🇮🇳 (@jesuismanthan) February 11, 2020

The Maharashtrian dish has been quite in the news recently.

Earlier this year, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya drew outrage after he said that construction workers outside his house in Indore were seen eating poha so they must automatically be Bangladeshi, leading many to question the connection between the 'Maharashtrian dish and Bangladesh'.

"There is some construction work going on at home. Outside, I saw some six-seven labourers sitting with one thali piled up with a huge amount of poha — maybe 10 plates — and eating. I asked, why are you eating poha? They did not answer because they could not speak Hindi. Then one man said they are Bengalis. I suspected something," the BJP General secretary said at a seminar in January.

But it was not only limited to that one word for many, as netizens even went on to spot 'AAP' in the crossword.

AAP — Asad Iqbal (@asad_sirf_asad) February 11, 2020

The Aam Admi Party had won a landslide victory in yesterday's Delhi Election Assembly 2020 with 62 out of the 70 Assembly seats, while BJP was reduced to a single digit of eight seats.

Now, could it be a dig at BJP's defeat? We couldn't help but wonder.

