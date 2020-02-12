Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Zomato's 'Favourite Breakfast' Puzzle is Reminding Desi Foodies of Poha, Bangladesh and AAP

The tweet was quick enough to garner a varied kind of reactions, with many hailing Zomato's 'sarcasm' or what 'it did there.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Zomato's 'Favourite Breakfast' Puzzle is Reminding Desi Foodies of Poha, Bangladesh and AAP
(Image credit: Twitter)

After a BJP leader earlier enraged Poha lovers by associating it with being from Bangladesh, it seems food delivery app Zomato has found a way to reach enthusiasts of the dish with a delicious message that speaks more than meets the eye.

In a recent incident, Zomato found an eccentric way of 'guessing' people's 'favourite breakfast' through a crossword. A cross-word with a political-pun.

Taking to Twitter Zomato said, "First word you spot is your favourite breakfast."

Even if you wished so hard to spot your favourite name, Zomato made sure you have only two options, or maybe one, only?

What did you spot first? If you thought you were lucky to spot Poha first, well, you're lucky again and again! The Maharashtrian dish of 'flattened-rice' cooked with turmeric, onions, tomatoes, nuts and other ingredients is traditionally eaten in all over the nation. Not just that, Poha actually forms the staple breakfast for thousands of desi foodies.

The tweet was quick enough to garner a varied kind of reactions, with many hailing Zomato's 'sarcasm' or what 'it did there.'

The Maharashtrian dish has been quite in the news recently.

Earlier this year, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya drew outrage after he said that construction workers outside his house in Indore were seen eating poha so they must automatically be Bangladeshi, leading many to question the connection between the 'Maharashtrian dish and Bangladesh'.

"There is some construction work going on at home. Outside, I saw some six-seven labourers sitting with one thali piled up with a huge amount of poha — maybe 10 plates — and eating. I asked, why are you eating poha? They did not answer because they could not speak Hindi. Then one man said they are Bengalis. I suspected something," the BJP General secretary said at a seminar in January.

But it was not only limited to that one word for many, as netizens even went on to spot 'AAP' in the crossword.

The Aam Admi Party had won a landslide victory in yesterday's Delhi Election Assembly 2020 with 62 out of the 70 Assembly seats, while BJP was reduced to a single digit of eight seats.

Now, could it be a dig at BJP's defeat? We couldn't help but wonder.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram