Zomato's Newest 'Cutlery' Feature Aims to Reduce Plastic Usage, Twitter Applauds Move

An informed step in the present can save so much for the future – Zomato reinstates this fact and how! In a recent tweet, Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal announced a change in the way the customers of the food delivery application can now do their bit in saving the environment. The founder, who has been trending incessantly post his tweet, wrote that instead of opting out of cutlery with food, now the customers will need to opt in. Earlier, the restaurants were mandatorily sending plastic cutlery with the ordered food. It was a directive from the delivery application itself. However, now the tables have turned. With the latest update of the application, customers would need to instruct the restaurants if they need cutlery. Without it, just the food would arrive, not cutlery, tissues, straws.

On the @zomato app, customers could always skip cutlery with their orders. We are now changing this from an ‘opt-out’ to an ‘opt-in’. Customers will now have to explicitly request for cutlery, tissues, and straws, if they need it. pic.twitter.com/3rabwCbL1K— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 30, 2021

Deepinder also shared an elaborate blog with his tweet to draw everyone’s attention to the real reason of taking this action. Post a survey, the company came to know that 90 percent of their customers do not need the cutlery and are ready to contribute to the good health of the environment. A small plastic spoon takes 200-500 years to decompose naturally. Millions of spoons, across the world are consumed every day and Zomato too contributes to this. If this action is taken up, it can help in saving up to 5000 kilograms of plastic a day. That rounds up to 2 million kilograms of plastic in a year.

The tweet, which soon went viral, was commented on by several users who applauded the update. One user wrote that he has already opted for it multiple times. However multiple users pointed out that even after opting out of cutlery, they received it from the restaurants. To this, the company replied saying that they are working on perfecting the approach.

I've ordered using this feature but still restaurants are sending plastic cutlery. I guess enforcement is needed.— Robin (ਰੋਬਿਨ) (@bhakhan) August 30, 2021

Love this update. Used it a few times recently. The operations around this will need some work. Many times I opted-in but didn't receive the cutlery.— Ayush (@nalotia) August 30, 2021

Deepinder further added that the update has already been rolled out for half of their customers. The other half will get to avail the feature in the next 3-4 weeks. This is Zomato’s way of reducing carbon footprint of their business.

