Zombie Apocalypse, Famines and Asteroids: These Are Nostradamus' Scary Predictions for 2021

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse than it already is in 2020, a French philosopher has predicted zombies, famine and asteroids for the year 2021. Michel de Nostradamus, French physician, pharmacist and philosopher’s predictions have been known to have come true in the past.

He is widely known for his book Les Propheties, which contains his predictions expressed in verses called quatrains. Nostradamus has talked about prophecies that have been fulfilled in the past and continue to shock the world, despite being written five centuries ago.

His predictions like the rise of Adolf Hitler, Second World War have already proven to be true in the past. And now, his readers are concerned that the year 2021 might turn out to be more dangerous and destructive than 2020.

Here are some of the predictions that Nostradamus foresaw for the year 2021:

A zombie apocalypse: In the book, he writes about ‘few young people’ who would be ‘half dead to give a start.’ Yearly Horoscope states that this indicates a possible Zombie apocalypse is on the cards and a biological weapon will be created by a Russian scientist which would extinct us all. Sounds like a script straight out of sci-fi movie, right?

A biblical famine: He also talked about how ‘after great trouble for humanity, a greater one is prepared’, which will be of ‘rain, blood, milk, famine, steel and plague’. This suggests that the early signs of apocalypse would be epidemics, famine and an earthquake. It also warns us that illnesses more dreadful than coronavirus will take place next year.

The global pandemic has left millions of Americans turning to food banks and the UN has also warned of food insecurity problems in 2021.

An asteroid: Nostradamus writes about ‘ a long trail of sparks’ in the sky which is made of fire, which could mean that a giant asteroid may hit Earth. NASA has already predicted that giant asteroids will likely hit the Earth in the next few years. On Christmas, this year, an asteroid flew right past Earth, but in the coming time, it seems it will be more dangerous.

An earthquake that will rock California: "The sloping park, great calamity, through the lands of the West and Lombardy the fire in the ship, plague, and captivity,” writes Nostradamus in his prophecies. According to its interpretation, a devastating earthquake will hit the 'Land of the west' and it’s likely it might be California.

Experts sometimes dismiss Nostradamus’s predictions and stamp it as incredibly vague. But we can always buckle up and brace ourselves for the adventure next year.