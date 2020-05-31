Zoom Calls, Speed Posts, Drones: How Love Blossomed in Times of Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus has confined people to their homes. Disheartening stories due to coronavirus emerge regularly in news or on social media, making people worried as to what future holds for them.

But, amid all this, some stories bring a smile to our face, giving hope that the world is still a good place.

There are some love stories that have grabbed people’s attention during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couples in these stories did not allow the coronavirus pandemic to spoil their plans. Here are a few of them.

A Kerala couple had been planning to marry for a year when the COVID-19 lockdown was put in place. However, the couple named Vignesh KM and Anjali Ranjith did not let the pandemic come in between their plans. They decided to host their wedding on video conferencing platform Zoom so that their parents could become witness to the special moment.





In another love story, a doctor and a nurse in London overcame the challenges thrown by coronavirus to tie the knot. Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam got married at the hospital where they both work at the end of April. They had planned to marry in August in London, but advanced the date in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas’ who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital’s historical chapel.



Read about Jann and Annalan’s special day and why it meant so much to them to tie the knot at work https://t.co/ECH4nJuBSo pic.twitter.com/tz6T0jj2Bi — Guy's and St Thomas' (@GSTTnhs) May 26, 2020





A Brooklyn-based photographer Jeremy Cohen took to a creative way to approach her lady love. Cohen sent a drone to ask her neighbour out on a date. The interesting part of the story is that his idea worked and she agreed. The photographer took to Twitter to show what transpired through a video. His tweet read, “I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story.”





https://twitter.com/jerm_cohen/status/1241773466111619079