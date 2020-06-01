Zooming on Jet Skis, Students of a High School in Florida Have an Adventurous Graduation Ceremony

The graduating batch of a charter high school in Florida was invited for an in-person commencement ceremony of a never-heard-before kind.

To collect their diplomas, they sailed through waters instead of walking down the stage. On May 26, a dozen of seniors rode jet skis to pick their certificate one-by-one, reported Insider.

Todd German, Somerset Academy’s Governing Board Chair in a statement, said, “The idea to have a Jet Ski graduation is a perfect example of the innovative mindset that permeates Somerset Island Prep".

Each drove the watercraft to the school's principal who was standing in an anchored boat and handed out the diploma using a grabber pole device. Therefore, no contact was made during the commencement ceremony and the protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic were followed.

“This final ceremony for our seniors represents the same theme that has played out throughout the entirety of their time at Island Prep. That no barrier is too large to overcome and that through creativity and hard work we can overcome any challenge,” the principal said.

The students wore face masks, apart from the graduation cap and gown that was wrapped over life vests. The now graduates were given a three-hour training to ride the jet-ski by a local company prior to the ceremony.

Somerset Island Preparatory formerly Key West Collegiate School is Key West’s only charter high school. The affiliate organization Academica shared a video on Twitter which gives a glimpse of a one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony.

Somerset Island Prep in Key West, FL found a unique way to honor the Class of 2020 with a jet ski graduation!



In graduation caps, gowns and masks, the students jet skied to their principal who presented them with high school diplomas.




