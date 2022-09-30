Zoya Akhtar Recounts Football Match Story in 'Spot on' Explanation of Men's Emotions

Zoya Akhtar and Jim Sarbh discussed modern masculinity in a video presented by Bumble, and one piece of Zoya’s insights is resonating with many on social media. She used the example of a football stadium to explain how men’s emotions find vent in a society where being expressive is seen as a threat to traditional masculinity. Zoya spoke about the “heightened emotions” among men that she witnessed while watching a match between Brazil and France, where Brazil supporters could be seen exuberantly weeping after the defeat of their team.

Zoya discusses the “gladiator aspect” of watching a sport and why men are attracted to that. “…Somewhere I felt like ‘is this a space for them to be emotional freely? Is this a space where they get to express it without any judgement?'” She posits in the clip.

Zoya taking a football stadium as an example to explain “Men aren’t emotionless” is accurately on point. pic.twitter.com/JCl2BBH4O9 — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) September 29, 2022

Watch a man when their favourite football club loses, you'll see emotions like never before https://t.co/WWr5b3NqZ1 — | (@DeadOverHeels_) September 30, 2022

Though it was not the perfect description,Thats the only place we feel alive and its kind of coping mechanism,we really forget everything about life for 2 hours and thats enough dose of detoxification of daily stress. #FIFA23 https://t.co/KNtw6ciqDG — Dr.Tejas Tanna (@DrTejas19) September 30, 2022

To be honest, this does make a lot of sense.

And it's sad that it does.

I hope we take active efforts to let the men in our lives feel free to express their emotions.

On individual as well as on community levels. https://t.co/cA5SfQf5kx — Dr. Empath in Recovery. (@aproudempath) September 30, 2022

Recently, speaking to The Hindu, Zoya said that representation is when one’s identity or personality is validated in any kind of popular culture. She added that it is not just women and the LGBTQ community but also men who are represented poorly many a times. She told the national daily, “In the 80s and 90s, you never saw tenderness, you never saw consent. But we had molestation scenes. That affects the psyche of a nation.” Zoya also mentioned that movies made in the 80s or 90s or before showed women having no right to express how they felt, and that certainly makes a difference. “So how you’re representing is key, as people need to know they’re not alone,” she added.

