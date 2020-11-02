'Zumba is Driving around': This Lion Looks all Set for a Ride around Switzerland Safari Park

Even though many of us are mesmerised by photos and video clips of animals, birds in the wild or in their natural habitats, it takes the dedication of a few people who spend weeks or months to capture one such moment of us.

Wildlife photography is a serious profession; however, humour can sneak in anywhere. One such visual of a lion caught behind the wheel of a jeep at a safari park in Switzerland will surely get you cracking up.

The photo which looks like the big cat has settled down behind the wheel of the jeep and seems to be ready for ride around the park is actually a prop in its enclosure. There’s no need to be alarmed as the photo was snapped at the Siky Park zoo in Switzerland where Zumba, the lion behind the jeep’s wheel was merely exploring his enclosure.

The blink and miss snap was captured by photographer Emmanuel Keller at Siky Park, where Zumba popped his head through the window of the empty car used as a distraction for him and his wife Timba.

“To me it looks like Zumba is driving around in his off-road car to impress his wife Timba,” Keller said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The majestic gaze of the lion behind the wheel of the blue coloured jeep is quite stunning to look at. In the photo, one can see a few bloodstains on Zumba’s chin implying he might have just relished a good lunch.

The Sikypark is situated in the Bernese Jura in Switzerland and is home to over 300 animals from 54 different animal species. It primarily functions as an animal rescue and retirement home for the various species housed there. The animal park is also an all-weather zoo where it lets visitors experience the amazing animals at eye level.