Zzzzzz: Internet is Wide Awake With the New 'Sleeping Positions' Meme. How Do You Sleep?

New Zealand academic and sociolinguistic researcher Allan Bell has shared a picture showing 18 poses in which people sleep, and this certainly has broken the Internet after people cannot stop relating and making fun of various positions of sleeping.

In a post that Allan shared on microblogging site Twitter, caricatures of 18 people, both men and women included, can be seen sleeping in different styles.

He captioned the photo as, “I'm a No. 9, which are you? (also if anyone says they are a 13 just what are you doing lol)”

I'm a No. 9, which are you?(also if anyone says they are a 13 just what are you doing lol) pic.twitter.com/YkDyiKiJLX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 20, 2020

The tweet, which has been liked nearly 14 thousand times and has been retweeted over 1500 times, got people either finding their comfort position on the chart or compared various positions with a particular situation or character.

A user compared one of the positions to award-winning film character Joker. The person made a collage of one of the sleeping position’s and Joker, captioned it as, “Not many options if you're a female, you can do the face-plant, or cry yourself to sleep. Men get all the exotic positions like Joker Stairs.”

Not many options if you're a female, you can do the face-plant, or cry yourself to sleep. Men get all the exotic positions like Joker Stairs. pic.twitter.com/J3nV6U73p6 — Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) January 20, 2020

Other reactions which included comparisons with a particular scene or situation in real life included:

7 and 10 are homicide victims — 🏴AnCapAntitheist(29-18-3)(28-16-5)(26-20-5)🇭🇰 (@DougieGOATSZN) January 20, 2020

No. 10 is a homicide victim. — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) January 20, 2020

13 is wonderful when you have menstrual cramps mate! — Scarlett Franks (@scarlettrfranks) January 20, 2020

People, who found out their comfort positions on the chart too reacted to the tweet:

Used to be a 2, 5, 6, 17. Now I have no other choice but to be a 6 though for my shoulders sake I should be a 15 or 16. — Jasaka (@jasakad) January 21, 2020

I'm a 10 sober, full corpse mode, no pillow. — For The Ville (👑🏃‍♂️🏈) (@fortheville615) January 20, 2020

I’m a 4. But, 13 is when you’re cramps are acting very foolish and you’ll sleep any way necessary to appease their temper tantrums! — DT (@drteague86) January 20, 2020

I am #16 and have woken up with flowers between my hands so many times as a joke. Even though I've been practicing my casket pose for years, I've decided I want to be cremated instead. 😂 — Miss Know It All 🌊 (@GayleErmadean) January 20, 2020

