2-min read

Zzzzzz: Internet is Wide Awake With the New 'Sleeping Positions' Meme. How Do You Sleep?

In a post that New Zealand academic and sociolinguistic researcher Allan shared on Twitter, caricatures of 18 people, both men and women, can be seen sleeping in different styles.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Zzzzzz: Internet is Wide Awake With the New 'Sleeping Positions' Meme. How Do You Sleep?
Image tweeted by @AllanBell247.

New Zealand academic and sociolinguistic researcher Allan Bell has shared a picture showing 18 poses in which people sleep, and this certainly has broken the Internet after people cannot stop relating and making fun of various positions of sleeping.

In a post that Allan shared on microblogging site Twitter, caricatures of 18 people, both men and women included, can be seen sleeping in different styles.

He captioned the photo as, “I'm a No. 9, which are you? (also if anyone says they are a 13 just what are you doing lol)”

The tweet, which has been liked nearly 14 thousand times and has been retweeted over 1500 times, got people either finding their comfort position on the chart or compared various positions with a particular situation or character.

A user compared one of the positions to award-winning film character Joker. The person made a collage of one of the sleeping position’s and Joker, captioned it as, “Not many options if you're a female, you can do the face-plant, or cry yourself to sleep. Men get all the exotic positions like Joker Stairs.”

Other reactions which included comparisons with a particular scene or situation in real life included:

People, who found out their comfort positions on the chart too reacted to the tweet:

