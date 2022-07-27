Brain Teaser: India’s First Metro Rail Service Was Commissioned in Which State? Can You Solve This 10 GK Questions?

Appearing for competitive exams? As candidates already know, general knowledge is must for bank jobs, SSC, railway, UPSC Civil Services Exam, IBPS, etc. Candidates must prepare themselves thoroughly on GK and stay up-to-date with current events to ensure success in such exams.

Questions regarding the freedom movement and railways are often asked in competitive exams. Besides, India will observe its 75th Independence Day on August 15. Hence, today, we have brought to you 10 general knowledge questions related to the same:

1: Mahatma Gandhi arrived at which station to start his fight against forced Indigo cultivation under British rule?

Answer – Bapudham Motihari Station

2: Who gave the slogan “Do or Die” during the Quit India Movement?

Answer – Mahatma Gandhi gave the call “Do or Die” during a speech in Mumbai. Following this call, many Congress leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Abul Kalam Azad, Mahatma Gandhi and others, were jailed.

3: In which year did the nationalisation of Indian Railways happen?

Answer- 1950

4: Which engine is the world’s oldest steam locomotive?

Answer- Fairy Queen is the world’s oldest locomotive. It was constructed by Kitson, Thompson and Hewitson at Leeds in England. The construction was done in 1855. The engine was also brought to Calcutta in the same year. Despite this, no name was given to the engine until 1895. In 1998, it was certified as the world’s oldest steam locomotive by the Guinness Book of Records.

5: Khudiram Bose Pusa Railway Station is situated in which state?

Answer 5: This station is located in Samastipur, Bihar. It is 72 kilometres away from Patna Airport.

6: India’s first Metro Rail service was commissioned in which state?

Answer 6: India’s first Metro rail service was commissioned in Kolkata on October 24, 1984. Services were started from Esplanade to Bhawanipur. Bhowanipur is now known as Netaji Bhavan. The distance covered was 3.4 Kilometres.

7: In which year was the Bardoli Satyagraha launched?

Answer 7: Bardoli Satyagraha was launched in February 1928. Sardar Vallabhai Patel led this movement. June 12 is celebrated as Bardoli Day. Bardoli Satyagraha was a successful movement.

