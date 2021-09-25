10 PCS, 1 IPS Officer of UP Cadre Crack UPSC 2020, Secure Impressive Ranks

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the civil services examination 2020. Several police and administrative officers of Uttar Pradesh have achieved great results in the UPSC examination. Shashwat Tripurari, the 2019 batch IPS officer of the UP cadre, has secured 19th rank in the UPSC-2020 examination while Prakhar Kumar Singh, a 2020 batch PCS officer, stood on the 29th spot.

Several officers, including 9 other PCS officers of Uttar Pradesh, posted as Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) in different districts, have set a new record by excelling in the UPSC examination 2020. For the first time in the history of administrative services of Uttar Pradesh, 10 PCS officers from the state have achieved grand success in the civil services examination.

IPS Shashwat Tripurari performed brilliantly in UPSC 2020 and has fulfilled his dream of becoming an IAS by securing the 19th rank. PCS Prakhar Kumar Singh has succeeded in becoming an IAS officer by securing the 29th rank.

The list of successful candidates includes several PCS officers already serving in the state of Uttar Pradesh. PCS Sivakasi Dixit, of the 2020 batch, has secured 64th rank, while PCS Aditya Singh, of the 2018 batch, secured 92nd rank. PCS Bushra Bano got the 234th rank, 2019 batch PCS Abhishek Singh took the 240th spot, followed by Priya Yadav 276, Apoorva Bharat 362, and Rajat Kumar Pal 394.

Besides, PCS 2019 Vipin Dwivedi has secured 557th rank while Vishal Saraswat of PCS 2019 batch secured 591st rank.

