10 Schools Win AWS Young Builders Challenge, to Gain Direct Entry to Smart India Hackathon

As many as 10 schools from Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal emerged as winners, at the AWS Young Builders Challenge 2021. The ten schools showcased their creative concepts to tackle real-world problems using cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). They will gain direct entry to the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) juniors track, proposed to happen in 2022.

The initiative by Amazon is aimed at promoting and fostering a scientific temper, computational and design thinking, and coding skills among school students. The top ten schools won a virtual AI/ML lab sponsored by AWS for one year, Amazon.com vouchers, trophies for schools and students, and AWS branded merchandise. Three schools – Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Pondicherry, Amity International School, Noida, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Vijayanarayanam, Tamil Nadu – were also voted as the top public favourites, based on popular votes.

The top ten schools in the challenge were Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Delhi, Amity International School, Noida, Army Public School, Kolkata, Bal Bharati Public School, Delhi, BCM Arya Model Sr Secondary School, Punjab, Delhi Public School, Sector-45, Gurugram, HAL Public School, Karnataka, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vijayanarayanam, Salwan Public School, Delhi, and The Amaatra Academy, Karnataka. Seven of these schools are Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), an initiative by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

Individual students from these top ten schools showcased various innovative ideas based on cloud computing and AI, designed to address real issues in today’s world. This includes an app for water conservation through smart irrigation techniques, an AI-enabled application for smart farming, an intelligent bus lane system, a smart energy application, and a diagnoser robot that identifies health conditions.

“The participants were equipped with a rich selection of learning modules from Atal Innovation Mission and AWS, and tutorials from Code.org to understand the fundamentals of cloud computing and AI and build their ideas," said the e-commerce.

The AWS Young Builders Challenge 2021, was launched with the aim to introduce young minds to the basics of disruptive technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), and inspire them to create a positive impact in India using these technologies.

Since its launch in October 2021, the AWS Young Builders Challenge saw an average of new 100 schools signing up every day during the registration period, indicating the keen interest school students have to learn about new technology and experiment with it for ideation, says Amazon.

