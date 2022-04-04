10-Year-Old Babysits Sister During School, BJP Leader Offers to Fund her Education

After the picture of a Manipur girl, Meiningsinliu Pamei babysitting her toddler sister during school went viral, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed her dedication. The picture of Pamei went viral after former Manipur minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Thongam Biswajit Singh posted it online.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Singh revealed that the 10-year-old attended classes while babysitting her sister as there was no one to take care of the toddler after their parents went to work on farms. Singh later tracked down the girl and promised to personally take care of the girl’s education till she completes her graduation.

Hailing Pamei’s dedication to education, Pradhan on Monday re-shared the photo on his Twitter timeline calling it a representation of the ‘aspirations’ of children, especially girls. “This powerful image represents the aspirations of our children, especially girls. Absolutely in awe of young Meiningsinliu Pamei for her dedication to education and her sheer determination to carve out a better life for herself. My blessings to her," Pradhan tweeted.

This powerful image represents the aspirations of our children, especially girls.Absolutely in awe of young Meiningsinliu Pamei for her dedication for education and her sheer determination to carve out a better life for herself. My blessings to her. https://t.co/ozS9GhNalp — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, as schools reopened for fully offline classes in many parts of the country, Pradhan called it a sign of moving towards normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools had to be shut down in March 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country. Students were being given classes online or in hybrid mode.

Students were being allowed to attend classes only with their parents’ consent. However, from now, schools in the majority part of the country will be conducting classes completely offline.

School bells have started ringing again as we move towards normalcy, Pradhan said while addressing students before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. He advised students to watch Chalo Jeetein Hum movie to draw inspiration from PM Modi’s student days. Pradhan added that students should also focus on building self-confidence along with studying for the exam

