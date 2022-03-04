10-year-old Boy Creates App to Help Lawyers Save, Manage Documents Easily

With aim of helping his lawyer father finish his work early and be back with him, a 10-year-old from Vellore ended up creating an app which is now helping other lawyers also.

Kanishkar R from has created an app called ‘E-Attorney’ to help lawyers handle client information and case details easily. He claims that through this app, users can sign in and add client documents and store other case-related information quickly.

“Due to work, my father is always busy. I had observed that most of the time his juniors and clerks were searching for the documents and arranging them. This further delayed my fathers’ work. He would be continuously interacting with people, collecting the documents, evidence, preparing the case reports. I wanted my dad to come home soon. This gave me an idea to create an app that solves my father’s office problem as well as for advocates," explains Kanishkar.

He had been taking coding lessons at WhiteHat Jr for a year now. He has now been awarded a scholarship to further develop the app. Kanishkar says it was due to online classes that helped him juggle between his studies and coding classes.

The app created by the sixth-grader has more than 500 downloads so far. Kanishkar’s parents registered the company as PRK Online Solutions and hired a professional tech team to refine the app further to take it from the prototype stage into a web application that could be used by lawyers.

Currently, studying in class 6 in VIBGYOR High School, Bengaluru, he says he is very passionate about coding. He claims that coding is a “entertaining, attractive and a magical tool". During his free hours, he likes to swim, play cricket, read books, and makes electrical circuits.

While his father is an advocate, his mother Poorani M has worked as a senior executive in Reliance Industries and was a tutor for Mathematics for higher grade students. Talking about his future plans, Kanishkar says he wants to become an entrepreneur and run a multinational conglomerate business.

