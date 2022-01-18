100 Per Cent State-run School Students Have Received COVID Jabs: TN Govt

The government has completed 100 per cent, the first dose of vaccination against COVID for state-run school students of 15-18 years of age, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said here on Monday. As far as government schools in Tamil Nadu are concerned, the vaccination for students in the 15 to 18 age group was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on January 3, the Minister said.

Since that drive was launched in Tamil Nadu on the very same day it was rolled out by the Centre, the government has now completed inoculation for teenage students 100 per cent as regards state-run schools, the Minister told reporters. In private schools and other institutions like the polytechnic colleges, students of that age group are being vaccinated continuously, he noted.

In total, 76 per cent students in the 15-18 age bracket have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu (first dose) and it is a matter of big satisfaction, he said. The 50th mega vaccination camps would be held in 50,000 locations across the state on January 22 and people should utilise it, he appealed. On the opening day of vaccination, Tamil Nadu covered nearly 10 per cent of the 33,46,000 eligible persons falling under the 15-18 age group.

