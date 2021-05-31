100% Placement for First CSE Batch of SRM University, Highest Package at Rs 29.5 LPA

All the students of the maiden batch of computer science and engineering (CSE) SRM University, Andhra Pradesh have got placed through the campus recruitment drive, the varsity claims. The highest salary package offered was Rs 29.5 lakh per annum while the average salary was Rs 7.06 LPA.

Amid the unprecedented crisis, the hiring process was a difficult task to be performed for both the students and the recruiters, said the university in an official statement. University claims that it had supported students and offered internships before the jobs. The internship experience helped students to prepare for the job interviews, said the varsity. The university also claims to have held training sessions, mock interviews, sessions with corporate experts to help students.

Sri Ritika Katragadda, who has been offered the highest package of Rs 29.5 LPA, opined, “The selection process was tough, but with the extensive knowledge we gained in the classroom studies, I cleared it with ease."

Vivekanandan, Assistant Director, Corporate Relations and Career Services, said, “We always looked for the best opportunities for our students. The talent exhibited by the CSE students during the internships, projects, curriculum, and extra-curriculum activities naturally drew the best recruiters to SRM University-AP."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here