100 Underprivileged Students to Study at Sitare Foundation

As many as 100 students from underprivileged backgrounds have managed to secure seats in premium educational institutes that otherwise are accessible only to a few elites. These students have managed to get a quality education after clearing entrance exams conducted by Sitare Foundation, a bootstrapped pan-India educational NGO.

Based on their scores, 100 students out of the 73,000 applications have been selected to undergo an extremely comprehensive evaluation process which includes an entrance exam, followed by a two-week educational camp to test children’s in-class performance, and a thorough background check.

The majority of these selected students are from government schools and their families earn less than Rs 25,000 a month, claims the NGO.

Led by philanthropist couple Shilpa and Amit Singhal, Sitare Foundation strives to provide high-quality education for underprivileged children from impoverished backgrounds.

Dr Amit Singhal, Founder, Sitare Foundation said “Bright students are born in all socio-economic backgrounds. We need to provide educational opportunities to the bright minds born in underprivileged backgrounds as education is the only reliable way out of poverty and can transform the broader society. Education has the power to not only uplift individuals, but also an entire village, an entire community, and an entire country. Our vision is to provide bright children with high-quality education and, through education, grow them into world-class leaders of tomorrow.”

Apart from the academic aspect, the foundation also lays a major emphasis on building the social, emotional, and language capabilities of the students that are enrolled under its banner. This not only helps to prepare the students for a successful future as a world-class professional but also helps them to build their overall confidence.

With over 400 students currently enrolled in its program, Sitare Foundation is successfully moving towards its mission to “transform 50,000 lives through education by 2050”.

