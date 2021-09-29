10000 Students Fail to Make it to Third List of Bihar Board Inter Admission

Around 10,000 students have not been shortlisted for admission to classes 11 and 12 of any schools or colleges affiliated with the Bihar Board.

According to the Bihar Board Inter Admission, around 10,000 students were not shortlisted even in the third list as they did not apply according to the required cut off marks for a particular school or college affiliated to the Bihar Board.

“The students had applied for a school or a college which had higher cut off marks than the marks they obtained in their class 10 board examinations,” said a senior official of Bihar Board Inter Admission.

The students, who have not managed to get a seat in any of the schools or colleges affiliated with the Bihar Board will have to apply for spot registration and wait for the release of the admission list by the school or the college.

“There are many seats available in several schools and colleges having affiliation with the Bihar Board. Wrong application led to their rejection but now they can apply for spot registration,” added the Bihar Board Inter Admission officer.

According to the Bihar Board Inter Admission, more than six lakh students have taken admission in schools and colleges. The third list was released on September 17 and students who have been selected in the third list can take admission in the schools and colleges they have been shortlisted for by October 1.

A senior officer of Bihar Board Inter Admission told the media that a week after admission’s last date, the Dussehra Holidays will begin. “The students who did not get shortlisted in their wished college and schools can apply for vacant seats after October 15,” the officer added.

Through this merit list, students who had passed their Class 10 examination this year, could take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture in different colleges or schools in all the 38 districts of Bihar.

