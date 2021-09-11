10,000 Students to Get Free Coaching for NEET, JEE, UPSC in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has started the registration process to provide free coaching to candidates preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, REET and RPSC. Interested students can apply online on the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in from September 10 to September 24. The scheme is known as Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana and is expected to benefit up to 10,000 aspirants every year. The full details and eligibility criteria of the scheme are available at sje.rajasthan.gov.in and candidates should read it before applying.

Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana has been started by the Social Justice and Empowerment department of the state government. People belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, minority community and economically weaker sections can benefit from this scheme. Coaching classes will be held for those preparing for competitive exams.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) are listed in the scheme for which the eligible students will receive free coaching.

Dr Samit Sharma, Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, said candidates can get entire information about the scheme on the portal of SJMS SMS APP. He added that the 10,000 slots for coaching in 2021-22 will be spread among various exams.

At least 200 students will be able to get free coaching to prepare for the UPSC, while 500 slots have been reserved for RPSC. Four thousand coaching seats have been segregated for engineering and medical exams, and 1500 for REET. One thousand two hundred for RSSB pay matrix level-5 to Pay matric level-10, and 800 for constable exams. One Thousand eligible students will also be given free coaching for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

