108 Indian Students' GMAT Cancelled for Alleged Cheating

As many as 108 candidates from India have found their scores for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) cancelled by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), reported a leading news daily. The council, which is an international non-profit and the official administrator of GMAT invalidated the scores of these candidates after Indian authorities busted a cheating scandal in January this year.

While the GMAC has rescinded the scores of 133 candidates in various countries, the majority of the candidates (108) are from India. Other affected candidates are from North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The 133 candidates, whose scores have been cancelled, will also not be able to sit for any future exams supervised by the GMAC. The GMAT exam is used by around 2300 graduate business schools for admission into more than 7,000 international management programmes. Some of the noted business institutions are Harvard Business School, Stanford, Tuck School of Business and Indian School of Business, the report said.

GMAC officials told the national daily that they are cooperating with Indian authorities who are investigating the cheating scandal. Ashok Sarathy, vice president, product management solutions, GMAC, said the council cancelled the scores of the 133 candidates after finding “overwhelming evidence” of policy violations which included proxy test-taking. Proxy tests happen when someone else takes the test illegally on the candidate’s behalf.

Sarathy said the security violation was found for both home-based and at centre tests. “We will continue to adapt as technologies and techniques evolve to ensure that schools remain confident in the validity of test scores,” Sarathy was quoted as saying.

The Delhi Police, back in January, had busted a cheating ring in Jaipur and found at least 133 cases of cheating post their internal investigation. While entrance tests have been marred with sporadic cases of cheating and subsequent actions by authorities, the cancellation of a large number of candidate scores is rare.

