11-year-old Creates App to Inform Girls About Menstruation After Seeing Friends Struggling to Understand it

Aayesha Goyal, an 11-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, Gujarat created an app called ‘Free Flo’ to help girls know key information about menstruation and also provides them with the option of tracking their cycle. The idea came to her after seeing her “friends struggling to understand why their body is going through certain changes."

“Young girls often find it very difficult to talk to adults about menstruation. The taboo surrounding the topic means that they have limited opportunities to ask a trusted adult all the queries they may have about the menstrual cycle," explains Ayesha.

While there are several apps focusing on menstruation, most are geared towards adult women and not towards young girls, says she. But it is from these that the youngster got the idea to create her app. “That’s where I got the idea of creating an app that would function as a repository of information regarding menstrual health. Along with that, I added more features, such as tracking period dates and a chatbot to answer queries related to issues associated with menstruation such as backache, acne, and cramps," adds Ayesha.

Parna Mehta, Aayesha’s mentor at WhiteHat Jr who guided her with the project, said, “Aayesha is an extremely perceptive child. She empathised with the problems faced by some of her friends and worked hard to offer a solution. The app ‘Free Flo’ is simple yet extremely interesting as it provides easy access and information to young girls."

Aayesha’s mother Sheleza says, “As the mother of a young girl, I understand first-hand the kind of support our daughters require during menstruation. However, not every girl in India is fortunate enough to have an open and frank conversation about this topic with her family and friends.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here