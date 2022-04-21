CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

12 Students Test Covid-19 Positive at IIT Madras

Students test positive for covi-19 at IIT Madras (Representational Image)

The toll has been increased to 12, according to reports. An official confirmation is awaited soon.

Education and Careers Desk

As many as 12 students have tested positive for coronavirus at IIT Madras. Earlier three students were tested positive after which samples of more students with mild symptoms were collected. The toll has been increased to 12, according to reports. An official confirmation is awaited soon.

This has come at a time when more than 1000 covid-19 cases have been detected in the national capital Delhi in a single day. It is suspected that there could be a new variant of Omicron in Delhi. Since the beginning of April, India has been continuously registering a rise in Covi-19 cases daily.

first published:April 21, 2022, 16:16 IST