13 IIT Patna Professors in World's Top 2% Scientists: Stanford University List

As many as 13 faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna have been featured in the top two per cent of the scientist’s list by Stanford University this year. Every year the Stanford University of US releases data for the top two per cent of researchers across the world based on their research publications which are published by Elsevier’s publisher.

As per the method, all researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists who have published at least five papers.

“Among some reputed institutes in India, IIT Patna also claims its valuable position in this list. Thirteen (13) faculty members of IIT Patna from different streams of engineering, science, and humanities have secured their places in this esteemed database. IIT Patna fraternity extends heartfelt congratulations to all the faculty members for their commendable accomplishments," the institute said in an official notice.

The 13 faculty members include — Dr Manabendra Pathak, Dr Surajit Paul, Dr Anirban Bhattacharya and Dr Karali Patra of the Mechanical Engineering department, Dr Soumyajyoti Ray and Dr Naveen Kr Nishchal from the Physics department, Dr Richa Chaudhary from Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr Asif Iqbal and Dr Sriparna Saha from Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Pratibhamoy Das from Mathematics, Dr Udit Satija and Dr Maheshkumar H Kolekar who are faculty members of the Electrical Engineering, and Dr Amarnath Hegde from the Civil and Environmental Engineering department.

IIT Patna was established on August 6, 2008. The institute has ten departments which includes Computer Science And Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Humanities & Social Science departments.

