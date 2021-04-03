13 Students from Delhi University's St Stephen College Test COVID Positive

As many as 13 students from St. Stephen’s College have been tested COVID positive. The resident students went on a trip to Dalhousie in the last week of March with the permission of the principal and the consent of their parents. Upon their return, some of them developed covid symptoms, and on getting tested few of them turned out positive including dean of residence and mess steward cum security in charge.

The College claims to have put in place to ensure isolation and social distancing for all residents. Now, the inner perimeter of Delhi University’s college is out of bounds for all. The faculty member who has been coming to the college for online/offline lectures has been asked not to come for the next few days.

The governing body of the DU colleges wrote a letter to Prof. John Varghese, principal of St. Stephen’s college asking him to furnish all the details regarding the same.

“You will agree that the handling of the situation is the priority now. Please be informed that the Dean’s office is aware of the situation and necessary steps have already been taken in consultation with medical and civic authorities", told the principal of Stephen’s in a revert to governing body.

Though the college has issued a circular stating that “there is no reason to panic" but the number of students testing positive is likely to rise.