130 Model Degree Colleges Approved in Backward Districts Under RUSA Scheme: Pradhan

The centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), has further approved central support to 130 model degree colleges in unserved and underserved areas such as educationally backward districts (EBDs), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Responding to a written question in the Upper House, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan noted that an expert committee constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) had identified 374 EBDs where Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education was less than the national average of 12.4 per cent based on the 2001 census data.

“Under the erstwhile scheme of setting up of Model Degree Colleges (MDC) in 374 Educationally Backward Districts (EBDs), UGC had approved assistance to 64 Model Degree Colleges," Pradhan said. “The Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), which subsumed the above mentioned erstwhile scheme has further approved central support to 130 Model Degree Colleges in unserved and underserved areas such as EBDs, aspirational districts etc." he added.

Under the RUSA, the highest number of model degree colleges have been approved in Uttar Pradesh (26) followed by Odisha (14) and Chhattisgarh (10). Under the earlier scheme, highest number of model degree colleges were approved in Gujarat (19) and Assam (12).

