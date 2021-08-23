1,323 Students Conferred with Degrees as IIT Hyderabad Holds Virtual Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad celebrated its 9th and 10th joint convocation in virtual mode. A total of 1,323 students who graduated from the 2020 and 2021 batch received degrees from Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan with eight gold medals and 47 silver medals

Congratulating the graduates, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the solid foundation of NEP, its future road map and said “My dear students, as a future leader you have the responsibility to ensure rejuvenation of the country through research, experimentation, and innovation. I assure you, you are not alone in this endeavour. Your satisfaction to graduate from this esteemed institute should also galvanize in you the spirit to take challenges ahead. I hope you will channelize your energy to contribute to the nation’s cause to the best of your potential. ”

Motivating future leaders on this occasion, Dr B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG, IIT Hyderabad, said, “Especially in the last 18 months of the pandemic, technology-enabled us to swiftly adapt socially & culturally to the new reality. On this august occasion, I would like to share three of my favourite quotes: 1- Never let success get into your head, never failure get into your heart, 2- Failure is not the opposite of success, failure is the part of success & 3- Love what you do, anything you have to do is work, anything you love to do is play. So, make your passion your work and you will achieve success in whatever you do."

Cheering the graduates with the urge to keep the IIT Hyderabad flag high, Prof B S Murty, Director IIT Hyderabad present the Institute Report for 2020-2021 and added, “IITH is a dynamically evolving institution. The overall goal is to become the dream destination of students, academicians, and researchers. The broadened academic horizon and high research quotient are keeping IIT Hyderabad on par with the few leading institutes in the country and making a mark in the world. Every graduate of IITH has the onus to keep the IITH flag high wherever they head. I wish you all the success for the wonderful life ahead”.

