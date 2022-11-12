The 18th Convocation for the Class of 2022 concluded at Amity University Uttar Pradesh Noida Campus, with a total of 13,943 Graduands receiving their degrees, diplomas, certificates, medals, and trophies from different domains including Management, Engineering, and Technology, Allied Sciences, Agriculture, Rehabilitation Sciences, Law, Journalism, Mass Communication, Fine Arts, Performing Arts and Fashion Technology, amongst others.

On this occasion Sr. Advocate Vikas Singh, President Supreme Court Bar Association, Former Additional Solicitor General of India, Supreme Court of India, was conferred upon Honorary Doctorate Degree by Dr. Ashok Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group, Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh and Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Sr. Advocate Vikas Singh, President Supreme Court Bar Association, Former Additional Solicitor General of India, Supreme Court of India called upon the students to give their 100% to whatever they do, do what they love doing, and follow their passion. “Half-hearted efforts bear no fruit therefore, one must be completely focused and aim only for the best.”, he further added.

Expressing his extreme pleasure on this occasion, Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group said, “ In 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence, we are certain that our country will be one of the most developed nations of the world, which the other countries will take inspiration from.” He called upon the students of Amity to aim for the highest and work towards to their goals with complete dedication and hard work, never settling for anything below excellence.

During the last day of the Convocation, 21 “Best All-Round Achievement” Trophies were given away and 220 silver, gold, and bronze medals were awarded to the meritorious students. In addition, 73 students were bestowed with Shri Baljit Shastri Award for “Best in Human & Traditional Values” and 6 Corporate Awards were presented to the students at the Convocation ceremony. Apart from these awards, Shri T.R. Gupta Shield was presented to Ms. Kalpana Pandey, a student of Amity Institute of Behavioral Sciences, Shri Kuldeep Nayar Shield was given away to Mr. Anukrit Baweja, a student of B.A, LLB, Amity Law School and Shri Datta Ram Shield was awarded to Ms. Anushka Singh, a student of BA LLB(Hons) from Amity Law School, during the Convocation, which was attended by the students, their parents, HOIs, faculty and other esteemed guests and dignitaries of Amity, in large numbers.

