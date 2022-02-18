14-year-old Mumbai Student Dies by Suicide After Refused to Complete Challenge in Garena Free Fire Game

A 14-year-old student from Mumbai died by suicide on February 13 after it was found that the student was refused to complete a challenge on the Garena Free Fire game. He was allegedly refused to complete the challenge by his family. The game has been banned in India. The Bhoiwada police are probing the matter, reported news agency ANI.

Also known as Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena. It has been one of the most downloaded mobile games worldwide. It has about one billion users globally. As per the official app despcription, it is the “ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival."

Players are allowed to freely choose their starting point and stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. The game also stated that players can drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in the wild, or become invisible by proning under grass or rifts and has one goal “to survive and answer the call of duty."

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

