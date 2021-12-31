15-year-old Becomes Youngest Person Ever to Graduate From University of Nevada

Jack Rico, a 15-year-old boy from United States has become the youngest person ever to complete his graduation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). His bachelor’s degree in history is his first from UNLV but he collected his fifth degree in just four years. Rico from California had earned four associate’s degrees when he was13 years old. Now, he completed his graduation degree in history from UNLV.

Rico began his undergraduate journey at UNLV in August 2020. After his graduation, he wants to get himself enrolled in more classes to explore different areas of study. Till now, he is not decided on exactly what to focus on for his master’s.

In an interview with UNLV, Rico said that he loved all the classes that he attended. According to Rico, majority of his classes were through the history or film departments and he learnt something different in every class.

Jack’s mother Ru Andrade had homeschooled him. However, after teaching him for four years, she was struggling to find new things for his learning as she had taught him everything that she could. His mom thinks that he was smarter than her since childhood.

Ru Andrade has shared the video of Rico receiving the degree on Instagram.

She also shared pictures from his son’s graduation day event.

Rico sat for a placement exam at Fullerton College at the age of 11. He was offered a K-12 bridge program. He scored so high in that programme that college authorities put him in college-level course. He studied there for two years and earned four associate degrees. He received degrees in the concentration of history, social behaviour, art and human expression as well as social science. He also became the youngest person to graduate from a college in California with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

At the age of 14, Rico started taking classes at UNLV. He officially graduated on December 14, 2021. He said that after accomplishing this, he feels ‘awesome.’

