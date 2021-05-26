15-year-old From Pune Moves Bombay High Court Against Board Exams

A 15-year-old boy has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking that class 10 exams should not be held. He has claimed that children have to face immense emotional pressures, psychological effects due to the uncertainty over Board exams’ decisions.

Rishan Sarode has filed an intervention application against a previous petition filed before the Bombay High Court. The earlier petition claimed that the class 10 exams should be held. Rishan has opposed it through his intervention application. He claims that that the third wave is anticipated to affect the children more.

“Children have been under enough stress due to Covid and due to uncertainty over exams. Court should take the opinion of child psychologists and psychiatrists to understand the impact of the constantly changing decisions on the mental health of children,” Rishan Sarode said.

The Government of Maharashtra has canceled the exams last month. “Covid cases are rising again. I am myself a 10th standard student. It will not be fair for the students to hold the exams. We are the first batch which is experiencing the pandemic. Even in this situation, we have studied and we have given our best. But if they decide to conduct the exams again, it will be mentally very stressful for us. Even If the children in urban areas are privileged to get online education, many other children (from rural areas) are not that privileged,” Rishan said.

“We are the victims here. It will be very traumatizing and stressful if they conduct the exams. We are not machines that they can switch on and switch off. Many of the children have already started their 11th classes. I just want to request the court that they should hear out what we have to say,” he added.

Rishan will argue for himself, his father and social activist Asim Sarode said. “The court will hear the matter on June 1 now. The state government has been given a week to file an affidavit as to whether they will conduct the 12th standard exams. If yes, then why won’t they conduct the 10th standard exams,” Asim Sarode said.

Rishan has sought three reliefs in his intervention application: first, that the decision made by the State SSC Board of cancellation of exams may not be changed, second that the State SSC Board may be directed to formulate the process of assessment of the students without conducting the examination with a specific timeline of seven days from the date of the order, and third that directions need to be given to the respondents to immediately start working on formulating such assessment and declare it within a stipulated time frame of seven days

