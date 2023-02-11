At least 150 students from Gaya, a city in Bihar, have performed exceptionally well and cleared the recently-held JEE Mains by the National Testing Agency. There are several institutions in Gaya, where students are preparing for medical and engineering exams on the lines of Kota and Patna. Now, better educational facilities are available to students there, and faculties from IITs come to teach in Gaya. As per the result announced, 117 students of Dronacharya Sansthan and 40 students of Manpur Patwatoli have passed the first stage of JEE Mains examination.

Gaya is slowly becoming an educational centre in Bihar, where most of the students earlier used to go to Patna for studies. The best part is that while staying in Gaya, students are getting an education of the highest standard. Not only from this city alone, but students from other districts are also shifting here for educational purposes.

Those enrolled in Gaya from other districts acknowledge that the quality of education being offered in the city is good. Not only facilities for a student, but the learning environment is also being praised a lot. Students are getting quality mentorship. According to many students, this is what is offered in these institutes.

Test series and study materials provided by institutes are why some are coming to Gaya for preparation for exams. In one of the private coaching institutes, among 170 students who appeared in JEE Mains, 117 succeeded in the exam. According to one of the directors of a private institute, students looking to get into engineering start the preparation right after matriculation. NCERT books of Physics, Chemistry and Maths are what students preparing for engineering exams are made to stick to.

