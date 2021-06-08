16 Students from Jamia Qualify Bihar Administrative Services

Sixteen students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). Out of the 16 students, six were girls. These students have received coaching and training from Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA).

The selected students will be placed as SDM, DSP, Revenue Officer, Commercial Tax Officer, District Audit Officer, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department etc in Bihar. Last year, at the 63rd BPSC Combined Competitive Exam (CCE), 12 students of RCA, JMI were selected.

As many as 43 students cleared the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2020. These students will now be appearing in an interview or personality test, expected to be held in July/August this year.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated successful candidates. “It is a matter of great honour for the university that even in the pandemic the RCA is producing so many civil servants. It is highest amongst all the public coaching centres run by various institutions and we expect that it will improve further." she said.

The process of BPSC 64th CCE began in 2017 and the commission has now declared the final results after four years. The final selection has been done on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in mains and interviews combined. The results are available at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Among those who have cleared the exam is Aman Kumar. 27 years ago, Aman had given a speech during an event organized to celebrate the victory of Nitish Kumar as Samata Party MP from Barh Lok Sabha constituency. At that time he was in class 2 and now after securing 161st rank in BPSC 64th CCE result, he will be working with Bihar government.

