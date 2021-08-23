16-year-old From Surat Becomes Youngest to get Honorary Doctorate in Arts from Delhi University

A 16-year-old Surat boy has won the highest degree — an honorary doctorate from a Delhi University college for his achievements in sketching. Hailing from a business family, Shamak becomes the youngest to receive an honorary doctorate in arts for sketching. Shamak has been practising art for the last nine years and got exposure and fame on national and international platforms as well. He also holds free sketching classes for many students.

In April 2021, Shamak managed to get his name in the India Book of Records. He also got his name placed in the World Book of Records UK, International Book of Records, and Records of India. Not only these, but Shamak also bagged the Bal Ratna Award in 2021 and now the Alfus State Government University, Delhi, has awarded Shamak an honorary doctorate in the Faculty of Arts for his achievements.

Shamak also holds several records in drawing and sketching. The youngster revealed that he developed his interest in sketching in the second standard, but, was ignored in the school. However, his parents supported and encouraged him and he continued with his interest. His interest and passion got him recognition for his work and he made many records. Shamak credited his achievement to his parents, teachers and the principal of his school.

As Shamak has become an inspiration for many kids who have a keen interest in drawing and sketching, his father Vikas Agarwal said that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. His mother Pallavi is also very happy about her son’s achievement. Though Shamak has made great achievements in the field of arts, he is a student of science.

