18 Mangaluru College Students Suspended Over Alleged Inter-faith Love Affair

A private college in Mangaluru suspended as many as 18 students over an alleged love affair between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The college management, which had earlier got to know about the love affair between the Hindu girl and Muslim boy had warned them and let go of them in presence of their parents.

Few boys from the Hindu community of the same college who recently learnt that the couple were still in a relationship had allegedly threatened the boy from Muslim community during a college programme held yesterday. The students from Muslim community came to his defence.

Following this incident, the college management suspended a total of 18 students, including those who supported the Muslim youth and has only allowed them to give their exams in March next year.

Also read| MP: NCPCR Sends Notice to Collector Over Suspension of Students for Raising Slogan in School

Earlier, four students of St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru were suspended for dancing in burqa to Bollywood song at informal event of students association. According to the college, the students of the Muslim community had barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural and was not part of the approved programme of the school.

“The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural," the school authorities had said adding that, “It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone."

Read all the Latest Education News here