18 Students Test Positive for Codvi-19 After Schools Re-Open in Chhattisgarh

A total of 18 school-going children have tested positive for covid-19 in the last four days after the tribal-dominated state re-opened schools on August 4. Out of the total, as many as eight children from the Korba district have tested positive in the last 48 hours.

With a rider the district concerned should have less than 1% positivity rate, Chhattisgarh government had re-opened schools for classes 12 and 10 from August 2. The state government had asked schools to follow all the precautionary measures to avert the spread of infection among kids.

However, many districts have reported infection among students including Korba, Raipur (2), Ambikapur, Surajpur and others.

At Korba, random sampling of locals at Kadamhakahar locality in the Manikhar area of the district reported 12 positive patients including six kids who were part of a mohalla class. A dozen others were tested positive in other areas.

The administration was quick to announce this settlement as a containment one. Two other school-going kids were tested positive in Pali and Chaitma areas in the district.

However, the Dept of School Education or the education minister Prem Saay Singh Tekam is yet to comment on the situation. A senior officer in the department wishing anonymity said that the department is keeping a watch on the situation and schools have been asked to practice safety norms rigorously.

After keeping the schools closed for the last 16 months amid the threat of covid19, the state was carrying on with the education through online classes and Mohalla classes.

Chhattisgarh government till now have inoculated 1.14cr locals including 89.21 lakh with the first dose and 24.66 lakh with the second jab. The vaccination is underway at 1949 centres including 11 private ones in the state.

Class IX to XII re-opened in MP

Madhya Pradesh has re-opened classes 11 and 12 since July 24 while classes 9 and 10 started from August 5. Parents consent has been made mandatory for kids to attend classes which will run on alternate days in a week with 50% strength and all the safety measures. MP schools have not reported any cases of covid-19 infection among students as of now.

