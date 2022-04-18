19 Kids Below 18 Years Contract Coronavirus in Noida in 24 hours

As many as 65 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Noida in the past 24 hours. Among those infected, 19 are students below the age of 18 years. Till now 100 children have been hit by corona in the district.

Students of DPS, Sector 30, DPS Sector 132, Kothari School, Khaitan Public School Peacock School, and Step by Step School are also corona infected. The total number of corona infections in the district was 332.

The number of students getting covid-19 positive is on a rise. Many experts claim it could be an onset of the fourth wave, however, the governments have maintained that there is no need to panic as the number of hospitalization is low.

The rise in coronavirus cases among kids has reignited the debate on the closure of schools. India has observed one of the largest school closures in the entire world as students were learning online since mid-March. Academicians suggest that schools should remain open to ensure there is no learning gap, however, they have also expressed concerns over the health of students. The national capital government has made masks mandatory in schools and has asked schools to shut specific wings of schools if covid-19 is detected.

Advertisement

Delhi deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia has also said earlier that “we need to learn to live with coronavirus." “There is no need to worry. There might have been a rise in coronavirus cases but we are vigilant and the hospital admissions are low. There are only six coronavirus patients admitted at LNJP hospital," he said. The minister said a particular class or a wing will be shut in case of infections being reported in schools. Coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend over the last few days. With 366 new cases on Friday, the national capital’s overall Covid tally increased to 18,67,572, while the death toll stands at 26,158.

The Uttar Pradesh government too has made face masks compulsory in districts bordering the NCR region, as well as at public places in Lucknow. At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 695. In the last 24 hours, 65 new positive patients have been confirmed in Gautam Budh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad, and 10 in Lucknow.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.