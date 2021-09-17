20 Engineering Colleges Shut Down in Tamil Nadu Due to Poor Infrastructure

Around 20 engineering colleges have shut down for the academic year 2021-22 in Tamil Nadu. The state has 1,51,870 undergraduate seats across 440 engineering colleges. Last year, 460 engineering institutions were taking students for admissions in various branches. The Directorate of Technical Education released the 2021 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission rank list, which displays the number of available seats and colleges.

According to The New Indian Express, 18 engineering colleges have shut down in Tamil Nadu this year whereas five more have been barred from taking admissions due to alleged violation of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) norms.

“The violations include not maintaining faculty-student ratio, and not having required infrastructure, including land, among others,” an AICTE official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The 18 colleges that have been asked to shut shops did not have a viable infrastructure to continue operations, AICTE said. There is also a growing call to close down those private colleges which do not impart quality education.

E Balagurusamy, the former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai, asserted that more than 100 self-funded engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu needed to be closed, saying these institutions do not have proper faculty, infrastructure and labs.

“We do not need so many colleges and many of them are economically not viable, either not paying the faculty properly or paying them poorly,” he said while criticising Anna University and AICTE for not taking action against such colleges.

Four new institutions in Tamil Nadu have been allowed by AICTE to start functioning from this year.

While thousands of engineering colleges have cropped up across the country in the last two decades, the quality of education still remains an issue. The engineering courses are also losing their sheen due to the commercialisation of the education system.

