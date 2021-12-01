200% Spike in Indian Students Studying PG, UG Courses in Wales

The number of Indian students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degree courses in Wales increased by more than 200 per cent as compared to last year — a higher growth than any other region in the United Kingdom. There are currently 18 million students from India studying worldwide and more than 55,000 are currently residing in the United Kingdom.

In 2019, the UK Government introduced the Graduate Immigration Route as a way to retain the brightest and the best international students to contribute to society and the economy after graduation under the points-based immigration system. Students completing an undergraduate or master’s degree can apply to stay and work, or look for work, in the UK for two years. Since its launch, there has been a natural rise in applications to study across the UK.

Commenting on the spike in Indian students, India Market Development Manager for Study in Wales Harish Lokhun said: “Wales, as a nation, offers beautiful beaches, lush landscapes and affordable living. Universities in Wales have some of the lowest accommodation costs in the UK – so there is something for everyone. Any student who chooses to study in Wales can benefit from engagement with academics, research, and innovation.”

“The announcement of the Graduation Immigration Route in 2019 has seen a rise in applications from India for students seeking to study in the UK and this has demonstrated, that despite a global pandemic, there is a desire to study in the UK. Students who study in Wales will feel safe throughout their time here and will welcome a break from the traffic and busy cities of India – many students have also commented on how welcome they feel.” added Harish Lokhun.

To support Indian students, Welsh universities are building new partnerships with the higher education sector in Telangana. The partnerships have been brokered by Universities Wales and the British Council in Wales and India.

Global Wales, the Welsh international higher education partnership, and the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, are working with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to reform the curriculum in its higher education institutions. Over three years a new curriculum reform pilot will be extended to over 1,000 colleges, positively impacting more than 800,000 learners and will help Telangana develop the internationalisation of its higher education sector.

