Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

2,000 Final-year PG, UG Students to Appear in Second Phase of Delhi University's Open Book Exams Tomorrow

The second phase is being conducted for those students who could not take the exams in August. In the second phase, the students can write the exams online or at the university's exam centres.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2,000 Final-year PG, UG Students to Appear in Second Phase of Delhi University's Open Book Exams Tomorrow
(Representational Image: PTI)

Nearly 2,000 final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students of the Delhi University (DU) will be appearing in the second phase of the open book exams on Monday, officials said. According to Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, DU, 10,000 students have registered for the second phase of the online open book exams and 3,000 of them have opted for writing the exams at the designated centres.

The first phase of the online open book exams for final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students was conducted between August 10 and August 31. The second phase is being conducted for those students who could not take the exams in August. In the second phase, the students can write the exams online or at the university's exam centres.

Pani said there are 10 such centres and 250 students of the School Of Open Learning each have been allotted to each one while college students can take the exams at their respective colleges. He said 7,000 students will be appearing for the exams online.

The students have been asked to bring their own answersheets and writing material and the seating plans have been sent to them in advance, officials said. The colleges have been instructed to adhere to the social-distancing norms and sanitisation practices.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading