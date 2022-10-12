21 IIT Guwahati Researchers Among Stanford University's World’s Top 2% Scientists List

A total of 21 researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, including Prof TG Sitharam, director of the institute, have been featured among the world’s top 2 per cent Scientists List created by Stanford University, US.

Prof Sitharam along with 20 other faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list, said the institute.

Also read| Several IITs Boycott Times Higher Education World University Rankings, IISc Only Entry in Top 300

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the Stanford University list are from various scientific fields including the departments of civil engineering, mechanical engineering, physics, chemical engineering, biosciences and bioengineering, chemistry, electrical and electronics.

These faculty members include –

1. Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati

2. Prof Vijay S Moholkar, Department of Chemical Engineering

3. Prof PK Giri, Department of Physics and Center for Nanotechnology

4. Prof Mihir Kumar Pulkit, Department of Chemical Engineering

5. Prof Tharmalingam Punniyamurthy, Department of Chemistry

6. Prof M. Groll, Visiting Professor

7. Prof Biman B. Mandal, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering,

8. Prof Kaustubha Mohanty, Department of Chemical Engineering

9. Prof Somanath Majhi, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

10. Prof Amarendra K. Sarma, Department of Physics

11. Prof Jubaraj Bikash Baruah, Department of Chemistry

12. Prof Rakhesh Singh Kshetrimayum, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

13. Prof Rajiv Tiwari, Department of Mechanical Engineering

14. Prof Debabrata Chakraborty, Department of Mechanical Engineering

15. Prof Vaibhav V. Goud, Department of Chemical Engineering

16. Prof Ujjwal K. Saha, Department of Mechanical Engineering

17. Prof P. Muthukumar, Department of Mechanical Engineering

18. Dr Lalit M Pandey, Associate Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering

19. Dr Sanjib Ganguly, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

20. Dr Bibhas Ranjan Majhi, Associate Professor at the Department of Physics

21. Dr Ajaikumar B. Kunnumakkara, Associate Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering

Congratulating the Institute’s faculty members for the scientific contribution, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top 2 per cent of Scientists List has placed IIT Guwahati in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate all the 21 scientists and their hard-work and commitment to furthering Science.”

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field. As many as 195,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 200,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the 1st September 2022 snapshot from Scopus, updated to end of citation year 2021, added the IIT.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here