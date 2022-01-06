21 MBBS Students Test COVID Positive in Karnataka

Twenty-one students pursuing MBBS course from the Vijayanagar Medical college here have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday. According to college authorities, random tests were conducted among 250 students staying at a hostel, who were exposed to the virus.

“The COVID random test was done for all the students in the hostel. Among them 21 were found infected and they have been shifted to the District Hospital for treatment," Dr T Gangadhargowda, Director of VIMS, told PTI. They were first and second year MBBS students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.