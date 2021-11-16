22-Year-Old Ananya Singh Cleared UPSC in 1st Attempt. Here's How she Did it

The UPSC exam is considered to be the toughest one in the country. Some of the candidates clear it on the very first attempt, while others give it multiple tries and still don’t make it. Once you have cleared all three stages, candidates are allotted the services of IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS etc. based on rank. Twenty-two-year-old Prayagraj resident Ananya Singh cleared the UPSC exam in her very first attempt in 2019.

IAS Ananya Singh firstly made a special strategy for the preparations for the UPSC exam. Everyone has their way to prepare for this exam. But after knowing the success story of Ananya, you can take inspiration from her.

Ananya Singh appeared for the UPSC exam in the year 2019 and secured 51st All India Rank. This was her first attempt. She said that she had prepared very well for the exam. However, the results were surprising to her in many ways, for she did not expect to secure such a good rank in the very first attempt.

Ananya Singh aspired to be an IAS officer since her childhood. She started preparing for the UPSC exam when she was in the last year of her graduation. She believes that a proper timetable is a key to the preparation for UPSC Civil Services Exam. There should be an equal distribution of time to each subject. The timetable can also help you improve your strengths and weaknesses.

IAS officer Ananya Singh says that she believes that the candidates must refer to the examination paper of previous years. The questions get repeated in some subjects. The candidates should always give priority to improving the intro, body, conclusion formula in the answers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.