25 MCD Schools to be Upgraded as Pilot Project: LG

In order to upgrade teaching, technological and physical infrastructure in MCD schools, 25 schools have been identified as pilot project, authorities said. Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday visited Nagar Nigam Partibha Vidyalaya in H-Block, Ashok Vihar, along with top officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

This visit was to carry forward his “agenda of taking the MCD and the institutions under it to newer heights in a mission mode,” it said. Addressing the teachers and staff present on the occasion, the LG promised to take schools run by the MCD to “highest standards by providing the best teaching, technological and physical infrastructure to them”. “For this purpose, as a pilot, 25 schools have already been identified and work will be started there at the earliest. The same would gradually be undertaken in all other remaining schools run by MCD,” Saxena was quoted as saying in the statement.

The LG assured teachers that he will do everything possible to provide them an enabling work atmosphere and exhorted them to put in their best by remaining consistently updated and proactive, so that their students are shaped mentally as well as academically at par with the best among their peers.

Saxena, who also took a round of the school premises, while appreciating the general upkeep and maintenance, instructed that cleanliness be ensured on a daily basis, broken class-room furniture be replaced and the library be updated with the latest relevant resources, the statement said.

