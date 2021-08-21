250 School Students Converted 8 Acres of Barren Land Into Garden

Linganabundi is a small village in Koppala district, Karnataka where Morarji Desai Residential School is a sight to behold. The vibrant school campus spread across 8 acres is a result of the hard work of 250 students.

It all began around three and a half years ago when 250 students from classes 6 to 10 decided to take up gardening seriously. The teachers led the way for these kids who would eagerly wait to get their hands dirty. From digging the soil to selecting a variety of plants, they have been actively involved.

The campus garden has around 2000 different varieties of plants and trees. The staff approached the village panchayat and got a rainwater harvest unit inside the campus. Looking at the effort and interest these kids were putting in, some youth from the village joined hands. The result is an 8-acre plush green cover.

Mango, Cherry, Tamarind, Jackfruit, Banana, Papaya, Cotton, Jamun, Ficus, Palm and several other varieties of plants are planted at the school garden. “The children are emotionally attached to these plants since they nurtured it from day one. We thought it to be a good opportunity for the students to learn about global warming, water conservation and also about the hardships one has to go through to grow plants and trees. Due to Covid, children aren’t able to come here. But we are taking good care of the garden. Kids will be more than happy and proud to find the trees grown full” said Sharanappa Karjagi, Principal, Morarji Desai Residential School, Linganabundi.

“I can’t wait for the time when I can go back to school and check on the mango tree I planted. My teacher said it has grown very huge. I want to see it myself. We enjoyed gardening more than our regular games. And I can show the garden to everyone saying this is what I did to my school” said a visibly elated Vinay. He is a student of the school.

“Diverting children’s minds towards gardening is a better idea than just pushing them into studies always. They will respect nature and also feel good about themselves. I am happy to be a part of this beautiful project” said Shivappa Bhajantri, staff of the school. He along with a few others take care of the garden in the absence of children.

