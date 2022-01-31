28-year-old from Odisha Makes Guinness World Record for Covering Maximum Distance in Wheelchair made by IIT Madras

A 28-year-old paralyzed youth, Kamala Kanta Nayak from Puri in Odisha after using the NeoFly set a new Guinness World Record for the maximum distance covered on a wheelchair. He covered a distance of 215 kilometer in 24 hours in a wheelchair that has been created by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Previously, in 2007, Mario Trinidad of Portugal set the record after covering 182 kilometers in 24 hours at the Vila Real Stadium in Vila Real in Portugal.

IIT Madras’ TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) along with its start-up, NeoMotion developed a motorized wheelchair for the differently-abled last year. Known as NeoBolt, it has been designed to help differently-abled people to commute themselves. The motorized machine can be detached and reattached to the wheelchair whenever needed.

NeoBolt converts NeoFly into a “safe, road-worthy vehicle that can navigate any kind of terrain that we may normally encounter – drive through unpaved streets or climb a steep gradient," IIT Madras had said earlier adding that it has suspensions to absorb the shocks.

The head of R2D2, Sujatha Srinivasan said that the wheelchair was designed according to Nayak’s body to provide him the right comfort, ergonomics, and other elements. From centre of gravity location to the selection of appropriate wheel size, everything was done to ensure Nayak’s energy be effectively used during his long run of Guinness World Record. Nayak trained himself on this NeoFly wheelchair for over four years before making the world record attempt, added IIT Madras.

Initially, NeoFly can be adjusted in 18 different ways to fit each person’s body and environment. After NeoFly, NeoMotion decided that they did not only want to provide wheelchair users with a personalized wheelchair experience but also wanted to enable the differently-abled people to be independent.

The motorized wheelchair (NeoBolt) device, powered by a lithium-ion battery, can go to a maximum speed of 25 km per hour and covers 30 km per charge. This motorized wheelchair vehicle is available at a price of Rs 95,000 inclusive of tax and within four months time, the order will be delivered.

