2nd PUC Karnataka Result 2021: How to Get Registration Number

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPE), Karnataka will release the PUC-II or class 12 results today, July 20 at 4 pm. Candidates can check their report cards using the registration numbers provided to them by their respective schools. The result will be available at karresults.nic.in and on pue.kar.nic.in.

2nd PUC Result 2021 Karnataka LIVE Updates

If you have still not got the registration number, you can collect the same from the official website of the Karnataka board by filling in details regarding their area, school, etc. Admit cards have not been released this year, instead, students will have to get registration numbers online.

Karnataka PUC 2nd result 2021: Steps to get registration number

Step 1. Go to the official website — dpe.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Know my registration number’

Step 3. Enter the name of your district, college name

Step 4. The registration number will appear on the screen

Step 5. Note the number for accessing the results

After getting their registration number, students can use it get the marksheet or the result at the official websites. Since the number of students is high, candidates can refer to any of the following websits -

— karnataka.gov.in

— karresults.nic.in

— result.bspucpa.com

The exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 18. The evaluation will be based on special criteria which include the marks obtained by the students in class 10, 11 and 12.

As per the criteria, the class 10 and class 11 final scores will have 45 per cent weightage each while the class 12 internal assessment marks will have 10 per cent weightage. Students need to score 35 per cent marks per subject and overall to pass the exam.

