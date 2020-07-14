Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Announced: Girls Outshine Boys in Karnataka 12th Board Results

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: In terms of urban versus rural, 62.60 per cent students passed in the urban area while 58.99 per cent were from rural areas.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Announced: Girls Outshine Boys in Karnataka 12th Board Results
2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka | Girls outshone boys in the Second Pre-University Board examinations in Karnataka, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

As many as 6.75 lakh students had written the examination of which 4.17 lakh students passed.

Thus, the pass percentage is 61.80 per cent, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said while

announcing the results.

He said 68.73 per cent girls cleared the exam against the boys whose pass percentage was 54.77 per cent.

In terms of urban versus rural, 62.60 per cent students passed in the urban area while 58.99 per cent were from rural areas.

The three districts where the students' performance was excellent were Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu whereas

the districts where students fared badly were Chitradurga, Raichur and Vijayapura, the minister said.

Combination wise, the pass percentage of students in science stream is 82.57 per cent, Commerce 72.60 per cent and

Arts 47.90 per cent, said the Minister.

He also said of those who passed the examination, 72.45 per cent were from English medium and 47.56 from Kannada

medium.

There are 68,866 distinction scorers, 2,21,866 students who got first division and 77,455 students who passed the exam in second division, the minister added.

