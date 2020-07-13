Take the pledge to vote

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Date and Time: Karnataka Board to Declare Class 12 Results at karresults.nic.in

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Date and Time: Karnataka Class 12 Board Result 2020 will be declared at around 11:30am. The Karnataka PUC-II will be made available at karresults.nic.in.

July 13, 2020
2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Date and Time | The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will announce the Karnataka Class 12 board exam result 2020 on Tuesday (July 14). Karnataka Class 12 Board Result 2020 will be declared at around 11:30am. The Karnataka PUC-II will be made available at karresults.nic.in. Earlier, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that the result of PUC-II is expected to be released by July 20. This year, over 5.95 lakh students had registered for Karnataka 12th board exams.


This year, students will receive Karnataka 2nd PUC Result via SMS service at 11:30am. The results will also be uploaded at karresults.nic.in but at 12pm.


This year, the announcement of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result was delayed as the English exam, which was scheduled to be held in March, was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The English exam was later conducted on June 18.


To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 percent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers, while 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.


Last year, in Karnataka PUC-II result, the overall pass percentage was at 61.73 percent.

